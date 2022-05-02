BCI’s Favorite Jerry York Memories: Boston College 9, Yale 7

It should come as no surprise that some of my favorite Boston College hockey games are the most dramatic ones, and no game is more dramatic that the Eagles 2010 NCAA Regionals victory over Yale. A 9-7 score in hockey is wild enough on its own, but this game was full of chaos.

The Eagles were led by the Cam Atkinson, Joe Whitney, and Brian Gibbons line in this game - those players accounted for 10 of BC’s points (6 goals and 4 assists), and Atkinson recorded a hat trick.

But the hat trick wasn’t the standout offensive moment in this game - that would go either to the BC goal that trickled all the way into the Yale net from the Eagles’ own blue line, or to Jimmy Hayes, who scored 2 goals in 23 seconds and celebrated by doing the John Wall dance (which, legend states, did not go over well with his coach or his dad).

The Eagles never trailed in this wild game, and would go on to win the NCAA Championship in a less chaotic but still dominant fashion.

I’d guess that this probably isn’t one of Coach York’s favorite coaching victories, but as a fan, it was truly a fun one.