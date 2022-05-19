Boston College Lacrosse Punches Ticket to Final Four, Defeats Loyola Maryland

It’s one Maryland down and one to go for the Eagles, as BC defeated Loyal Maryland by a score of 20-13 today and is heading to the Final Four to face Maryland in the semifinals.

The Eagles and the Greyhounds played a back and forth game in the first quarter today, with both teams going on small scoring runs and BC taking a slight 5-4 lead into period 2. BC came out fighting in the second quarter however, scoring 4 straight goals including a pair from Belle Smith. The Eagles outscored the Greyhounds 5-1 in the period, and took a 5-10 lead into halftime.

Things got trickier in the second half, as the teams both scored 4 goals in the third quarter, and continued to trade goals back and forth in the final period of play. Luckily for BC, that strong second period helped the team to come out on top. The Eagles were led on offense by an impressive 7 goals from Belle Smith and 5 from Jenn Medjid. BC’s other goals came from Kayla Martello (4), Charlotte North (3), and Hollie Schleicher (1).

As they have been doing recently, the Eagle struggled on draw controls, with the Greyhounds leading 24-12. However, BC had a strong defensive game, forcing 16 turnovers to Loyola’s 8, and Rachel Hall made 8 saves to the Loyola goalie’s 2.

Now, the Eagles head to Baltimore to face off with Maryland in front of a home crowd on May 27, time TBD.