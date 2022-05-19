Transfer Portal Report: Boston College Men’s Basketball

As it stands right now, Boston College is at its full scholarship limit with 6 departures (4 transfers, DeMarr Langford & James Karnik to the draft) and 6 incoming players (2 transfers, 4 freshmen). Things are still shaky, as players can still back out of the draft until June 1st or enter the portal.

We’ll be sure to give you plenty of previews into how the roster looks for Boston College men’s basketball next season once things are more finalized, but here’s a quick update on how the transfer portal is going:

TRANSFERRING OUT:

Brevin Galloway, G - to Clemson

Galloway is transferring to the school he put a dagger in last season, a last-second 3 that sealed a comeback victory over the Clemson Tigers. Despite this terrific moment, Galloway didn’t have as much of an impact as BC fans were expecting out of the Charleston transfer. Following Earl Grant from his previous school, fans expected him to be the dynamic scorer and veteran leader for the squad like he was in South Carolina. But injury delayed his start, and then his lousy 3-point shooting (.256) quickly got on Eagles fans’ nerves.

While Galloway is definitely the most major loss to the transfer portal this offseason, it will be nice to see his 25 minutes per game in use by a couple of new faces.

Gianni Thompson, F - to UMass

Thompson is a bench loss, after averaging 7.5 minutes per game for the Eagles last season and putting up a rather disappointing 1.3/0.1/1.0 stat line. Thompson came into BC as a 4-star recruit and a final holdover from the Jim Christian era, but his game was just not on an ACC-level. It’s best both for him and for the program that he finds minutes to succeed elsewhere.

Kanye Jones, G - to Buffalo

Another bench loss who just struggled to compete at a high level. His .264 shooting% in 30 games should speak for itself.

Justin Vander Baan, C - to TBD

Vander Baan is an interesting loss, as his and Karnik’s departure leaves Boston College without a real big man besides Quinten Post. Armani Mighty is coming in as a 6’10” freshman center, but it’s not clear how ready he will be to take on significant minutes. Vander Baan himself isn’t a huge loss, playing just about 5 minutes per game and rarely making much of an impact. But add in the loss of Karnik, and BC’s frontcourt becomes a troubling situation. Especially seeing as Quinten Post isn’t a terrific defender himself.

TRANSFERRING IN:

Mason Madsen, F - from Cincinnati

Madsen is a good addition to BC’s roster as a classic 3&D guy. He’s solid from beyond the arc (.363 in 2021-22) for a team that desperately needed consistent 3-point shooting last season. Read more here.

C.J. Penha, F - from Trevecca Nazarene

A DII transfer to round out the bench, or perhaps add some valuable minutes? It’s always tough to judge how transfers from DII will pan out in a P6 basketball conference, but Penha does look pretty good for the opportunities he’s received. He averaged a double-double, racking up 20.3 PPG and 10.1 RPG, in his one year at Trevecca Nazarene. He now enters his 5th season of collegiate basketball.