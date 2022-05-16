Greg Brown Expresses Excitement About Returning to Boston College, Taking Over Coach York’s “Great Culture”

This afternoon, Greg Brown spoke to the media for the first time as Boston College’s new head men’s hockey coach.

Introductory Press Conference for Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach Greg Brown '90 https://t.co/V7T84k5U9i — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) May 16, 2022

Brown started out by joking that he learned from years of watching Jerry York’s press conferences that you should be brief and not talk too much about yourself.

When speaking of York, Brown gave a shoutout to the “culture of joy and positivity” that Coach York fostered at BC while also making sure his players knew they would be held accountable. Brown noted that he wants to emulate York’s way of believing in his players so they are not afraid to take chances or make mistakes. He also credited coaching with York for cementing for him that coaching would be his future.

Brown was clearly thrilled to be accepting the position throughout today’s presser, noting that he doesn’t have the words to say how enjoyable it is to be back at BC and that he is comforted to know he is “walking into a great culture.”

Brown also showed his commitment to BC and the BC community by shouting out Chris Kreider and Johnny Gaudreau’s Game 7 NHL wins from last night, as well as wishing luck to Acacia Walker and the women’s lacrosse team in the NCAA Tournament.

As we saw on Twitter in the days leading up to Brown’s hire, he has a lot of support from former players, and today he mentioned that he has been humbled by the number of former teammates and players who have reached out to congratulate him over the past week.

Perhaps most importantly, Brown announced today that he will be bringing back all 3 assistant coaches (Ayers, Buckley, and Orpik) next season and that he’s looking forward to getting started on working with them.