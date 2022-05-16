Boston College Lacrosse NCAA Quarterfinals Game Set for 2:30 PM on Thursday

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team earned its place in the NCAA Quarterfinals yesterday afternoon, defeating Denver 13-8 behind 4 goals from Charlotte North. The Eagles move on to face #6 Loyola Maryland, who defeated Mount St. Mary’s 17-5 in the first round of the tournament and defeated James Madison 18-8 in round 2. The winner of BC vs. Loyola Maryland will face the winner of Maryland vs. Florida.

The Eagles and Loyola have only faced each other twice before, both during the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In 2015 Loyola took the game with a 19-12 victory, while BC came away with an 8-3 win in 2014.

The quarterfinal game between BC and Loyola will be hosted by Boston College over on Newton Campus on Thursday (May 19) at 2:30 PM, with tickets available here.

For fans who cannot attend the game, it will air on ESPNU.