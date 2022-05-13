Boston College Women’s Lacrosse to Face Denver on Sunday in NCAA Tournament

The Boston College Eagles will face Denver for this second time this season on Sunday as the teams meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Pioneers easily defeated UVM this evening to earn their place in the second round, while the Eagles earned a bye as the #3 overall seed. BC heads into Sunday’s game looking to defend their National Title, and to earn redemption after falling to UNC in the ACC Championship game.

The Eagles and Pioneers met last in March. The Eagles won that game 9-5 in a 3 quarter long match that was called due to extreme cold.

As the #3 overall seed, the Eagles are hosting this portion of the Tournament and will get to play on their home field against Denver. The Eagles and Pioneers will face off at 1 PM over on Newton Campus on May 15. Tickets for Sunday’s game can be purchased online here.