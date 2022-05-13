Taylor Soule to Transfer to Virginia Tech

Boston College women’s basketball star Taylor Soule is officially heading to Virginia Tech for her final season of eligibility, as announced by the Hokies earlier today. Soule joins teammate former BC Cam Swartz in heading to an ACC rival (Swartz is transferring to Georgia Tech).

Soule is one of six Boston College women’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal this postseason, a trend which began when Makayla Dickens and Jaelyn Batts left the team ahead of BC’s WNIT against Columbia. If you count Allie Palmieri, who transferred out mid-season, Soule was BC’s seventh announced transfer this year.

Soule has been the face of Boston College women’s basketball the past few years. She has 1,522 career points and 671 career rebounds with the Eagles and was the ACC’s Most Improved Player as a sophomore.

It remains unclear what exactly is going on with BC’s women’s basketball program, but losing the team’s 2 best players to ACC rivals certainly hurts.