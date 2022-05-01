Boston College women’s lacrosse is going to the ACC championship game after beating Virginia

Boston College lacrosse took a 5-1 early lead on Virginia and never looked back, defeating the Cavaliers 20-12 in the ACC semifinal in South Bend, Indiana.

With the victory, the Eagles advance to the ACC championship game against #1, undefeated North Carolina. That game will take place on Saturday night, May 7, at 6 PM ET, on campus in Chapel Hill. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

BC demonstrated their depth in attack throughout the afternoon, with the supporting cast around Charlotte North leading the way to victory.

Cassidy Weeks led the way with a career-high six goals. Belle Smith added 3 while also serving as a ball-moving, playmaking machine, with six assists.

Kayla Martello and Jenn Medjid also posted hat tricks.

BC outshot UVA 40-21, including a 28-13 edge in shots on goal. UVA managed to be pretty efficient with their chances though, keeping the game at least somewhat in doubt for most of it; BC led just 14-11 with 2:40 to go in the third quarter.

But BC clamped down from there, with Weeks and North scoring to end the third period. The fourth was all Eagles, who eased to a 4-1 edge for the quarter and did more than enough to punch their ticket to Chapel Hill.

The Eagles now seek their first ever ACC title, and the school’s first in any sport in over 15 years since men’s soccer’s sole triumph. But it won’t be easy - UNC topped the Eagles in Massachusetts earlier this year, and the two teams have swapped victories in an epic rivalry in recent seasons.

It should be a fun one on Saturday night, as BC looks to add a conference tournament trophy to their record of accomplishment.