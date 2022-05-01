UPDATED: Michigan defensive back Jordan Morant: “I have not committed to anywhere”

UPDATE, 6:29 PM:

Jordan Morant responded via Twitter, saying he has not committed anywhere

i have not committed to anywhere . — Jordan Morant (@jordanmorantt) May 1, 2022

We still don’t know any details beyond these social media postings.

He also added a comment to his Tiktok clarifying:

—ORIGINAL POST:

Potential interesting news on the football front, as Michigan defensive back Jordan Morant seemed to suggest on Tiktok and Instagram that he’s transferring to Boston College.

His Instagram story shows a picture of him in a Boston College jersey. He also posted this Tiktok:

Nothing has been reported yet by any of the reporters covering these teams, but these are the official / verified social media accounts of Morant.

The Insta post:

Morant got in 8 games mostly on special teams for Michigan this past season. He’s a New Jersey native who attended Bergen Catholic for high school.

The recruiting services had him as a 4-star recruit in high school.



We will be on the lookout for any official news or reporting regarding this, but certainly intriguing to see these posts. BC has had some success with incoming transfers under Hafley and Morant could fit the profile of someone whose talents could be better showcased with more playing time at BC.