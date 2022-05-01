ACC women’s lacrosse semifinal: Boston College vs. Virginia - Game time, how to watch, details

Friday’s ACC women’s lacrosse featured a pair of upsets. Notre Dame and Virginia kept their seasons alive by upsetting #4-seed Duke and #3-seed Syracuse, respectively.

UVA’s win put them into this matchup against the #2-seed Eagles.

BC took care of business in their quarterfinal on Friday, topping Virginia Tech. Now they’ll hope to get past the Cavaliers and book a ticket in next Saturday night’s ACC championship game.

#2-seed Boston College (15-2, 6-2 ACC)

#6-seed Virginia Tech (9-8, 3-5 ACC)

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022



Start time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: The game will be televised on ACC Network. For those with ACC Network access you can also stream it on WatchESPN.com.

Scouting the matchup: BC beat UVA pretty soundly, 22-15, back in February in Charlottesville. UVA continued to struggle in their matchups against the league’s top 4 teams — right up until Friday’s game against Syracuse, when they pulled out their biggest win of the year, and 18-14 triumph.

Rachel Clark and Ashlyn McGovern lead UVA with 52 goals each.

The big picture: The winner of this game, along with the earlier, noontime game between UNC and Notre Dame, advances to Saturday night’s ACC final, which will be back on campus at the site of the highest-remaining seed.

Nationally, BC is looking to seal up a top-3 national seed in the NCAA tournament, which would give them a first round bye; a top 4 spot would also ensure they’d be playing at home in the NCAAs straight through until the Final Four. If they win today, they should be pretty well set on that front, with a likely matchup against national #1 UNC to follow.

Go Eagles!