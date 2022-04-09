Boston College Spring Game Recap

Known truth-teller, Jeff Hafley has been teasing Christian Mahogany’s rushing touchdown all week. And here it is in all it’s glory:

The BC Spring game was a wonderful celebration of the spring season’s end. Team Boston, led by the first team offense defeated the first team defense/second team offense Team Eagles to the tune of 22-10.

Jaiden Lars-Woodbey was the recipient of the Jay McGillis Memorial Award. Woodbey is a fifth year senior who transferred from FSU last season. He made so many big plays last season, but this award shows how much of an impact he has had for the Eagles apart from that despite the short tenure. McGillis was a standout strong safety for Tom Coughlin who battled leukemia and passed away in 1992. The game has been played in his honor ever since, and award granted to the defensive back who best exemplifies the personal qualities of team dedication and leadership by example, an extraordinary competitive spirit, and personal concern for family friends and teammates. The past two recipients were Deon Jones and Mike Palmer.

In what began as a slow affair, albeit with rain cleared away, Jurkovec eventually got things going with a touchdown pass to running back Xavier Coleman. Coleman leaked out of the backfield while Jurkovec rolled out the other way and made a couple of guys miss.

“Getting the ball to our playmakers and letting them make plays” has been a major talking point since new offensive coordinator John McNulty’s arrival, and did they start to deliver. Not only did McNulty mention that again himself, we saw a number of receivers step up and make plays. With Zay Flowers only fielding punts and eating fruit snacks on the sideline, it was up to young receivers like Lewis Bond and Dante Reynolds to make plays. They both delivered, with Bond even running with the ones early on. Taji Johnson was fed much of the day, clearly having some chemistry with QB 2 Emmett Moorehead, and Dino Tomlin came down with a few nice ones himself. A couple of players have also mentioned how McNulty has made the new offense easy to learn. Good sign of things to come.

We saw an offensive line of Jack Conley, Finn Dirstine, Drew Kendall, Christian Mahogany, and Ozzy Trapilo from left to right. Nothing surprising there. Tight end George Takacs was in the mix with the first team offense. Didn’t end up doing all too much, but he’ll be sure to feature.

Defensively, some notables Dwayne Allick making some plays along the defensive line, after switching over from offensive line, and the redshirt freshman Ty Clemons doing much of the same. Some good sticky coverage from the defensive backs early on in the game, and later walk-on DB Brandon Summers taking back an interception in the second half. Summers also switched over from receiver and saw the whole team celebrating with him.

Biggest play of this informal second half.



The second half of the game saw Matthew Rueve and Daelen Menard at quarterback and a touchdown pass from Menard to Luke McLaughlin to end the game (and a Jacob Kraft two point conversion end around).

If there was one down spot, it was in the ~kicking game. Now, Connor Lytton has earned quite a bit of good faith after nailing his first kick against Mizzou last season, he came up just short on a 52 yarder this afternoon and was wide left on a 36 yard attempt. Maybe taking things a bit too casually today, but nothing to freak out about as we do (yet).

You can tell how much everyone is eager for the games to get going. It’s going to be a great season.