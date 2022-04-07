Boston College Football Spring Game Preview

The BC Eagles spring calendar culminates with the annual Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game this Saturday at 11 AM. Fans are allowed back in Alumni Stadium for the first time since 2019 for this game. The game will be broadcasted live on ACC Network.

This will be our first chance to see some new Eagles including tight end George Takacs, new OC John McNulty, and new OLine coach and Twitter personality Dave GeGuglielmo.

Jeff Hafley has remarked on how satisfied he’s been with the level of competition he’s seen in the spring, and while we won’t see all too much it should be a good primer on the state of the Eagles squad.

As a recap, the team lost most of the #bigdogs up front, with Christian Mahogany the only starter returning. Keep an eye out for who goes out together. Expect Drew Kendall, Jack Conley, Kevin Cline to step out.

John McNulty brings in a new offense. Again, it won’t be on full display, but perhaps a few flashes of what to expect come the fall. Fundamentally, they want to run the ball and have Phil push the ball down the field. Phil three a healthy 20 times in last year’s spring game to the tune 196 yards and two touchdowns. Even a spring game won’t stop him from trying to put on a show.

On the receiving end, we know the stars of the show in Zay Flowers, Jaelen Gill, and Jaden Williams. In last year’s game, we saw a good deal of Lewis Bond and Taji Johnson. Guys like these two, Dante Reynolds, and Maryland transfer Dino Tomlin will surely look to make some plays this weekend. At running back, Xavier Coleman had a lot of buzz in the spring last year but didn’t factor much into the season. We may see him dazzle a bit, and maybe much more in season.

Defensively, much of the front line returns with the return of Chibueze Onwuka from injury. It’s doubtful he plays, but he’ll be a much needed boost if the team is going to get better at stopping the run. Departures in the secondary with Brandon Sebastian and Mike Palmer, and linebacker with IGM, will open some doors. The team does still have good experience and young athletes who can run. Freshman corner Amari Jackson will look to get his BC career off to a fun start as CJ Burton did last go around.

Eleven players changed their numbers from last season including Jaden Williams now donning the number zero. It should be a fun day for all out and about this weekend. Weather looks so-so, but still expect a good celebration of the hard work the boys have been putting in this spring.