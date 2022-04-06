Boston College Men’s Hockey Lands Forward Cam Burke, a 5th-Year Transfer from Notre Dame

It was reported Wednesday afternoon that Cam Burke, a 5th-year forward from Notre Dame, has decided to transfer to Boston College’s men’s hockey team.

I'll have more later, but hearing that F Cam Burke (ND) is headed to Boston College out of the portal. Boxborough, Mass. native had 19pts this year for the Irish. Will play his 5th year for BC. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) April 6, 2022

Burke has played a lot of games for the Irish over his 4 years in South Bend, but did not make a huge impact on the stat sheet while doing so. This past season in 2021-22, he recorded a career high in points (19), goals (8), and assists (11). This very much seems like a depth add for the BC roster, as some veteran leadership may be needed on the offensive end after the departure of forwards Jack McBain, Marc McLaughlin, Patrick Giles, and potentially more (pending any news).

It is a bit odd that Coach York would go after an offensive depth transfer, however, seeing as the largest deficiencies on the team are on the defensive end. There’s been little news so far in regards to the return of players like Marshall Warren, Jack St. Ivany, Nikita Nesterenko, or Colby Ambrosio, just a single report that suggested Nesterenko and Warren would return to Boston College. If all of those players were to stay, then improvement would be demanded mostly with the defensive unit that struggled greatly last season. But perhaps BC wants to avoid filling its depth with only the slew of incoming freshmen forwards, so some veteran leadership has been brought in to balance it out, or maybe even departures of more forwards are on the horizon. All of this is speculation, as there is much time before we will know exactly who is coming and going from the program this offseason.