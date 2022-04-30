2023 defensive back Carter Davis commits to Boston College

Jeff Hafley added a recruit to his 2023 class this weekend, gaining the commitment of defensive back Carter Davis out of Maryland.

Davis, a 6’2’’ 170-pound defensive back from Baltimore, is a 3* recruit according to 247Sports, and the #17-ranked player in Maryland. He had only one other P5 offer - but it was from the University of Maryland right in his backyard, so scooping up this commit adds to BC’s success in getting talent out of DC/Maryland/Virginia. He joins DL Brian Simms as a commit out of Baltimore slated to join the Eagles next year.

In addition to his offer from Maryland, he had offers from mid-major programs Bowling Green, USF, and Liberty, and borderline D1 programs UConn and UMass.

Davis is the now the sole DB commitment on BC’s 2023 recruit list at the moment.

This was nice news to see come through after BC had a few recent decommits. Overall though, the class seems to be forming pretty nicely, currently ranked #33 according to 247sports.