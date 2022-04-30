Tyler Vrabel, Boston College OL, Signs with the Atlanta Falcons as an Undrafted Free Agent

Boston College OL Tyler Vrabel wasn’t drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, but quickly made a deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday evening once the draft had concluded.

The 6-6, 315 pound tackle was rated a priority undrafted free agent by NFL network. The Texas native played for three seasons with Boston College, starting nearly every game until injuries hampered his final season. He also notably played through injury in the 2020 season, leading to some shuffling on the line. He’s early years with the Eagles were really excellent, and he showed quite a lot of potential. Even through injury, he still managed to produce a solid season. He was named All-ACC honorable mention for all three seasons.

Vrabel, son of Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel, somewhat surprisingly entered the draft this year, but he’ll have a chance to make a name for himself. Good luck, Tyler!