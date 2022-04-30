Alec Lindstrom, Boston College OL, Signs with the Dallas Cowboys as an Undrafted Free Agent

Boston College center Alec Lindstrom wasn’t drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, but quickly made a deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Satuday evening once the draft had concluded. Lindstrom is following in the footsteps of his brother, Chris Lindstrom, who was drafted out of BC in 2019 by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round.

Alec Lindstrom is a 6’3”, 298 lbs center out of Dudley, MA and had been the starting center for the Boston College Eagles for 3 years. In those 3 seasons, Lindstrom earned two all-ACC 1st team honors and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy in his senior year. Coming from a family of pro football players, Lindstrom comes into the NFL with an impressive pedigree.

Lindstrom’s true strengths are his football IQ and his competitive motor that never take him out of plays. He’s always been a great leader at the line of scrimmage, identifying the rush and communicating it to his team. And there have been many examples when Lindstrom gets beat on a play, but forces his way back into it to help the football team. Those smarts and grit should not be underestimated.

But the reality of his abilities is that he is undersized and underathletic for an NFL center. He just doesn’t have the lateral quickness or huge frame to defend the great defensive linemen at the pro level. And his blocking technique, while sufficient enough to earn him a spot on some all-ACC teams, is at a lower grade than his peers in the draft. This is what makes him a project. Maybe his physical attributes can catch up with a year or two of NFL training and conditioning, because he certainly has the IQ and mental toughness to be a starting center in the NFL.