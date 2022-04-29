Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Defeats Virginia Tech in ACC Quarterfinals

The Hokies may have scored first in tonight’s game, but Boston College dominated play from thereon out, defeating Virginia Tech by a score of 19-13 in the ACC Quarterfinals.

The Eagles outscored the Hokies 6-3 in both the first and second quarters, and took a 12-6 lead into halftime. Virginia Tech made a valiant attempt at a comeback in the second half, outscoring BC 5-4 in the third and being outscored just 3-2 in the fourth, but it was not enough to overcome the lead BC had already built.

Both teams had some strong defensive play, with the Hokies making 14 saves and BC making 18 clears and causing 10 turnovers.

On offense, BC was led by Caitlynn Mossman’s 5 goals. Belle Smith and Jenn Medjid also picked up hat tricks, and Charlotte North and Kayla Martello each added a pair of goals. BC’s lone single goal scorer tonight was Cassidy Weeks.

The Eagles will face the winner of Syracuse and Virginia this Sunday at 3:30 PM. BC defeated Syracuse 15-13 to close out the regular season last week, and beat Virginia 22-15 early in the season. (For context, the Eagles beat Virginia Tech 18-8 when the teams met during the regular season.)