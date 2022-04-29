Boston College Women’s Basketball Loses Another Player as Taylor Soule Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Taylor Soule has reportedly entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Boston College for her final year of eligibility. Soule has been BC’s star player over the past few seasons, and will leave the Eagles having scored 1,522 career points and having made 671 career rebounds.

Soule is the six player to enter the transfer portal this post-season, and the fifth senior to leave as a grad transfer.

The exodus began before the season had even ended, when senior Makayla Dickens and junior Jaelyn Batts entered the transfer portal ahead of BC’s WNIT game at Columbia. Batts and Dickens were not present at the game, which the Eagles lost to end their season.

Following that loss, and amidst gossip that McNamee might have been interviewing for the West Virginia job, BC saw another group of players enter the portal: seniors Clara Ford, Marnelle Garraud, and Cam Swartz. Today, Soule becomes the sixth player who intends to transfer, or the seventh if you take into account that Allie Palmieri left the team earlier this season.

Other players to transfer from the program since Coach McNamee took over in 2018 include Sydney McQuietor, Milan Bolden-Morris, Sydney Lowery, Jenasae Bishop, Lana Hollingsworth, and Kate Klimkiewicz.

The number of players leaving the program brings up concerns about what exactly is happening internally and what the team will look like next season, especially since these aren’t all just bench players looking for more playing time.

The Eagles’ 2022-23 roster currently has 3 juniors (Dontavia Waggoner, Kaylah Ivey, and Jojo Lacey), 3 sophomores (Maria Gakdeng, Ally VanTimmeren, and Andrea Daly), and a redshirt sophomore (Akunna Konkwo, who has been injured for almost her entire BC career). Gakdeng and VanTimmeren are returning starters, and Waggoner and Ivey both saw decent minutes off the bench, but Daley, Lacey, and Konkwo haven’t seen much playing time for BC.

The Eagles have 4 incoming freshmen for next season: 4 star recruit Ally Carman, Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year Taina Mair, Ava McGee, and Kayla Lezama. This puts the BC roster at 10 players, a significantly shortened bench.