ACC Quarterfinal: Boston College women’s lacrosse vs. Virginia Tech - Game Time, How to Watch, Details

Last Friday night, the Boston College women’s lacrosse team locked up the #2 seed in the ACC tournament by defeating Syracuse at home. This evening, their quest for their first ACC tournament title gets underway with their quarterfinal matchup against #7-seed Virginia Tech.

In addition to pushing for their first ACC title (despite winning a national titl

e last year), the Eagles are also jostling for NCAA tournament positioning and hoping to lock down a #1-seed in the tournament. BC is currently #3 in the RPI rankings, behind UNC and Northwestern, and just ahead of Syracuse.

But it all has to start by taking care of business today.

ACC women’s lacrosse quarterfinal:

#2 - Boston College

#7 - Virginia Tech

Date: Friday, April 29

Start time: 5:00 PM ET

Location: Arlotta Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: The game will be televised on the ACC Network. ACC Network subscribers can also watch online on WatchESPN.com. If you don’t get the ACC Network, sign up for a free trial of YouTubeTV or FuboTV to access it.

Matchup details: The Eagles are the heavy favorite in this one, carrying a 14-2 overall record (6-2 ACC) into the game. Virginia Tech finished 9-8 in the regular season (2-6 ACC).

VT lost 18-8 at BC back at the start of April. They did give fellow ACC power Duke a scare, losing 15-14, but otherwise have been beaten handily in their other matchups against the top teams.

The stakes: If BC advances to the semifinal, they’d likely be lined up to face Syracuse (who will face #6-seed Virginia in their quarterfinal). That would create a rematch of both the 2021 NCAA final, and the 2021 ACC tournament semi that saw BC bow out of the tournament. But first thing’s first - Virginia Tech.

Tournament details: All games this year are televised on the ACC Network, and tomorrow kicks it off with a quadrupleheader starting at noon ET.



The Semifinals are Sunday, with BC’s potential semifinal at 3:30 PM should they advance.

The ACC Championship will be next Saturday night, May 7, on campus at the highest remaining seed’s home field. The #1 seed is undefeated UNC.