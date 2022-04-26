7 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Players Earn All-ACC Honors, Including 5 First Team Honors

Unsurprisingly, the ACC has honored a number of Boston College women’s lacrosse players with All-ACC team selections at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. The Eagles have 7 different players named to All-ACC teams, including 5 to the First Team.

Receiving All-ACC First Team honors are Charlotte North, Jenn Medjid, Belle Smith, Sydney Scales, and Courtney Taylor.

North ends the regular season with 68 goals, including hat tricks in all but 4 games. North also recorded 103 draw control wins. North is first in the ACC and fourth in the country in goals scored, and now has 334 career goals.

Medjid had a similarly dominant offensive regular season with 55 goals and only 3 games without a hat trick. A senior, this is her first time earning first team honors.

Sophomore Belle Smith scored 59 points this season with 38 goals and 21 assists. She is second in the ACC in assists, and has made the First Team for the second straight season.

Scales, a sophomore defender, made the First Team thanks to her strong defensive play. Scales had 36 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers this season. Similarly, Taylor earned First Team honors thanks to 25 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers, and 66 draw controls. This is Scales’ first appearance on the All-ACC first team, and Taylor’s as well (although Taylor is a transfer from outside the ACC).

Additionally, Hollie Schleicher earned Second Team honors thanks to 23 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers and 65 draw control wins, and Mckenna Davis made the All-Freshman Team with 14 goals and 20 points.