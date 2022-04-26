Filed under: Stream 2022 Boston College Athletic Director Search Contributors: Laura Berestecki and Curtis Flannery Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 Boston College Athletic Director Search Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Check out updates on the (potential) athletic director search here! 3 Total Updates Since Apr 26, 2022, 8:52am EDT Follow this stream April 26 Has Pat Kraft’s Tenure as Boston College’s Athletic Director Been a Success? By Laura Berestecki@LBerestecki April 26 Two obvious potential candidates for Boston College athletic director By Laura Berestecki@LBerestecki 2 comments / new April 26 Report: Boston College Athletic Director Pat Kraft to be Hired at Penn State By Curtis Flannery@CurtisFlannery A bit of a surprise for BC this morning 23 comments / new