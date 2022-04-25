Boston College hockey coaching search rumors and updates - April 25

Things have remained fairly quiet in terms of hard news out of the Boston College men’s hockey coaching search, with the exception of Mike Cavanaugh’s withdrawal from consideration late last week.

That said, a roundup of what we’ve seen or heard:

Greg Brown is, unsurprisingly, still considered the favorite to land the job, and either has already interviewed or will interview soon.

Brown’s Dubuque Fighting Saints just finished up their regular season over the weekend with a 40-16-6 record, the second time Dubuque has reached the 40-win mark in franchise history. They head in to the playoffs next weekend. Dubuque’s playoff run could go through May 25, so that could impact timing if Brown is the top choice.

That said, despite Brown being the favorite, BC is running a comprehensive search and is interviewing multiple candidates - it’s not a fait accompli.

We’ve heard that numerous candidates interviewed over the weekend, as BC really shifted its process into a higher gear as the coaches convention in Naples, Florida started to wrap up. We’ve learned that Brendan Buckley and Mike Ayers, BC’s current assistants, both have interviewed, as Jerry York suggested on the day of his retirement.