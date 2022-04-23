Clutch late goals help Boston College lacrosse hold off #4 Syracuse, 15-13, to end regular season

In their previous clashes against titans of the sport this year - narrow losses to UNC and Duke - Boston College dug themselves a hole and nearly climbed out of it, falling just short at the end.

Syracuse tried to flip the script on BC on Friday night at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles pulled away to a strong lead after the third quarter, but a 4-0 Orange run and a string of dominance on draw controls by Syracuse’s Kate Mashewske gave the sizable BC crowd in attendance heartburn - before a pair of late, clutch goals by Belle Smith and Jenn Medjid helped BC hang on for the victory in the regular season finale.

With Syracuse within 1 of BC at 13-12 and 7:57 to go, Sydney Scales made a strong defensive play and forced a turnover, scooping up the ball and giving the Eagles possession for the first time since scoring nearly 7 minutes prior.

This one opportunity was all BC needed to score a critical goal:

Goaltender Rachel Hall then stonewalled a Syracuse opportunity at the other end, giving Jenn Medjid an opportunity to score the backbreaker- a gorgeous goal in traffic:

The victory ended BC’s regular season with a 14-2 mark, good for 2nd in the ACC.

The ACC tournament begins next weekend in South Bend, Indiana, where BC will have a bye in to Friday’s quarterfinal. If they win, the conference semifinal is Sunday.

The ACC championship game is the following Saturday, May 7, on campus at the highest remaining seed.