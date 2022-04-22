3* DE Jordan Mayer decommits from Boston College football

3* defensive end Jordan Mayer, a commit in Jeff Hafley’s class of 2023, has reopened his recruitment:

My recruitment is open. I want to thank Boston college and all of the coaches. I appreciate all you guys. Thank you. — Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) April 22, 2022

Mayer, a Pennsylvania native, reportedly will be visiting Wisconsin this weekend - one of a number of P5 schools to have offered him.

247sports says that Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are among the dozen+ programs to have offers outstanding to Mayer.

Mayer originally committed just last month, and the only thing that’s changed in the interim is the Wisconsin offer, so that seems to be the driver.

Mayer is the second decommit at this position in recent months:

Mayer is the second defensive end to decommit from @BCFootball this cycle.



4⭐️ Boubacar Traore from Catholic Memorial—the fourth-rated Class of 2023 prospect in Massachusetts—was the first. https://t.co/74UD9BQTCs — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) April 22, 2022

Traore has offers from Michigan and Notre Dame that he is weighing, in addition to his offer from BC.

The Eagles’ class of 2023 now has 6 firm commits, with Catholic Memorial running back Datrell Jones (3*, #7-rated player in Massachusetts) the most highly touted at this time. That said, of course, there’s a long way to go in this recruiting cycle.