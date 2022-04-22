 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3* DE Jordan Mayer decommits from Boston College football

By Laura Berestecki
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

3* defensive end Jordan Mayer, a commit in Jeff Hafley’s class of 2023, has reopened his recruitment:

Mayer, a Pennsylvania native, reportedly will be visiting Wisconsin this weekend - one of a number of P5 schools to have offered him.

247sports says that Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are among the dozen+ programs to have offers outstanding to Mayer.

Mayer originally committed just last month, and the only thing that’s changed in the interim is the Wisconsin offer, so that seems to be the driver.

Mayer is the second decommit at this position in recent months:

Traore has offers from Michigan and Notre Dame that he is weighing, in addition to his offer from BC.

The Eagles’ class of 2023 now has 6 firm commits, with Catholic Memorial running back Datrell Jones (3*, #7-rated player in Massachusetts) the most highly touted at this time. That said, of course, there’s a long way to go in this recruiting cycle.

