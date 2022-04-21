NFL Draft Profile: Trae Barry

Name

Trae Barry

6-6, 245

Summerdale, Alabama

Position

TE

Projected Round

Rd 7 - UDFA

This is pretty deep year for tight ends, although not exactly standouts, and Barry didn’t have as prolific an impact as he probably could have under the right circumstances. That being said, he could still be a nice find for a team and work his way up a roster.

Player Analysis

After four years at Jacksonville State, Barry transferred to BC for the 2021 season. In eight games, he was the second leading receiver on the Eagles. Unfortunately, he dealt with injuries during the season and was of course also hampered by Jurkovec’s injury like the rest of the offense.

Barry has great height and a solid athlete. He made some impressive catches during the season to go with some highlight-reel plays. He’s a solid blocker with ok speed, and will likely look to put on some weight to help compete.

Key Takeaway

A great pass catcher, with nice length, and a solid athlete, Barry can work his way onto a roster.

Ideal Fits

We’re just throwing darts here, but Seattle, Arizona, and Cleveland all may be looking for a late tight end based on some mock drafts. Buffalo had some good fortune with a BC tight end in the past, and why not the hometown Patriots, or a Bucs team closer to Barry’s hometown. Gronk and Barry are both 6-6 you know.