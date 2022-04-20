Boston College Football NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Sebastian

Name

Brandon Sebastian

West Haven, CT

6’0”, 179 lbs

Position

CB

Projected Round

Late Round or Undrafted

Player Analysis

After redshirting his freshman season, Sebastian was a four year starting corner back for the Eagles.

The Connecticut native had flashes of big play potential, making big plays when the Eagles’ defense needed them. He has great ball skills and will fight for any jump balls that come his way. Sebastian is at his best when he is able to sit back in outside zone coverage and then go attack the ball in the air. He doesn’t shy away from contact using his length to reach and wrap-up own ball carriers in the open field. Above all else, Sebastian is the type of player who will take any opportunity to work and improve his game.

This is good because Sebastian is most effective in zone coverage and will need to really work at his man to man coverage skills, particularly his footwork. Every now and again Sebastian would get burned deep for the Eagles and it was almost always when he was in man-to-man coverage.

Additionally, while Sebastian is long he is a bit undersized. This means he will likely struggle with press coverage against some of the bigger wideouts that he’d face in the NFL. His slim frame will also make it hard for him to take on more powerful runners by himself.

Key Takeaway

You can’t teach a player how to be a playmaker. When he was in the right position, Sebastian has made the big plays when BC has needed them, no matter who the competition was. There is a lot that Sebastian needs to work on but he has the drive to do whatever he needs to do make it in the NFL, and if a team is willing to let him have the time to improve his game, they will not regret it.

Ideal Fits

Any team that runs a primarily zone coverage scheme would be a solid fit. Even better would be a team with an established lock down corner so that Sebastian won’t be asked to lock down the opponent’s top corner until he has had a chance to develop his man-to-man game a little more. A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who run a lot of zone coverage and don’t really rely on their corners to lock down opposing wideouts in man-to-man all that often, would be an ideal fit.