Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Defeats Virginia Tech by 10

A dominant first period helped Boston College earn another big win today, as the Eagles defeated Virginia Tech by a score of 18-8.

The Eagles outscored the Hokies 8-1 in the first quarter, creating a scoring margin that Virginia Tech just couldn’t close. BC outscored Virginia Tech in every period but the third, when both teams scored 2 goals.

As usual, Charlotte North was a big factor in BC’s victory. North scored 7 goals on 7 shots on goal, and has now scored 57 goals this season. Caitlynn Mossman also scored a hat trick for BC, and Jenn Medjid and Kayla Martello rounded out BC’s multi-goal scoring with 2 each.

The Eagles are now 10-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC play. Next up, BC hosts Notre Dame at 2 PM a week from today. The Fighting Irish have been struggling this season, and are currently 1-4 in ACC play.