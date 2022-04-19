 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING Jerry York Announces Retirement

Jerry York Retirement Press Conference at 11 AM: How to Watch

By Laura Berestecki
U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Jerry York will formally say goodbye as Boston College men’s hockey coach this morning, on what is sure to be an emotional day on the Heights.

The all-time winningest head coach in college hockey history will conduct his retirement press conference at 11 AM at the Yawkey Center on campus at BC.

NESN will televise the press conference live. NESN subscribers can stream it via https://nesn.com/watch-nesn-live/.

For those without NESN, you’ll also be able to stream the press conference via BC men’s hockey’s twitter page:

BC Interruption will post coverage of today’s retirement press conference, and continue to provide updates on the men’s hockey coaching search.

For now, today’s a day to celebrate and honor the career of Jerry York - the greatest coach in college hockey history, who we’ve been so fortunate to watch ply his trade at Boston College for so long.

