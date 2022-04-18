 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Boston College men’s basketball to face Villanova December 10 in Newark

By Laura Berestecki
2022 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Earl Grant’s second season on the Heights will feature at least one high-level, high-profile non-conference matchup, as the Boston College Eagles will face the Villanova Wildcats on December 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, according to Jon Rothstein:

According to Rothstein’s article, this game could be part of a doubleheader, though no details are available on who else would be participating the doubleheader.

The Never Forget Tribute Classic supports the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund, which funds education for children of 9/11 attack victims.

Last year, the Never Forget Tribute Classic featured a doubleheader involving both the UConn men and women, with the women facing UCLA followed by the men facing St. Bonaventure.

In previous years, it was exclusively a men’s doubleheader, usually featuring a pretty solid lineup: 2018’s edition included Florida State, UConn, Mississippi State, and Clemson; 2016’s featured ‘Nova, Notre Dame, Pitt and Penn State.

A date to circle for sure for BC fans in the tri-state area - and all BC basketball fans looking for an early look at how the Eagles stack up against a perennial national championship contender.

