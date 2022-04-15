3-star ATH Reed Harris commits to Boston College football

Jeff Hafley and the Boston College coaching staff added another commit for the class of 2023 last night, picking up the commitment of 3* athlete Reed Harris out of Great Falls, Montana.

Harris is the top-rated player in Montana.

I am proud to announce that I have committed to play for the Boston College Eagles! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way! #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/ZD4TkBAq0b — Reed Harris (@reedharris05) April 14, 2022

According to 406 Sports, a local site covering Montana athletes, Harris played quarterback and safety in high school and was a three-sport standout, also excelling in basketball and track.

His high school coach was quoted as saying:

“When you’re 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds and you run the 100 (meters) in 11.2 (seconds) and you’re a good in the weight room and you’re a 3.9 (grade-point average) student, there’s a lot expected of you,” Samson said. “He’s also a great basketball player and can long jump almost 23 feet. In Montana, we just don’t see athletes like Reed playing under center.”

According to Rivals, Harris had offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, and Montana State, and also took a visit last fall to the University of Minnesota.

All 7 players currently committed to BC for 2023 have three-star rankings. Rivals rates BC’s class #17 nationally right now, though it is of course very early in the process.