Zion Johnson Headed to the NFL Draft

21 players will be in attendance at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas at the end of this month and Zion Johnson will be among them. The Boston College offensive lineman has been on a rise since draft season began and appears to be headed in the first round.

Here’s a look at who else will be hoping to shake hands with the commissioner on Day 1 of the draft. Johnson will be among three other offensive lineman planning to attend the draft.

The 21 players invited to attend the draft in Vegas pic.twitter.com/5fcPurNelY — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 14, 2022

He will hope to become just the latest Eagle to walk up the stage on Day 1. Three of the past four first round picks for BC have been offensive lineman, with Chris Lindstrom the most recent in 2019.

As mentioned, Zion has seen his stock rise after stellar performances every step of the way. Here he is on Good Morning Football today.

Computer science degree ✔️

Cyber security degree ✔️

Size 18 foot ✔️

Heading to the @NFLDraft ✔️@BCFootball OL @_ZJ77 joined us IN STUDIO!



"I'm the first one in, the last one out." pic.twitter.com/24aqQvv0cc — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 14, 2022

Be sure to follow along the NFL Draft from April 28th to April 30th to see more Eagles have their names called over the course of draft. We’ll be putting up more quick draft profiles of our guys and when/where we may expect to see them land.