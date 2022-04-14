Filed under: Stream Boston College Football 2022 NFL Draft Coverage: Boston College Eagles Contributors: Niraj Patel and Curtis Flannery Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Draft Coverage: Boston College Eagles Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Follow this stream for all of our 2022 NFL Draft coverage! 3 Total Updates Since Apr 13, 2022, 10:00am EDT Follow this stream April 14 Zion Johnson Headed to the NFL Draft By Niraj Patel@niraj_patel7 April 14 NFL Draft Profile: Alec Lindstrom By Curtis Flannery@CurtisFlannery April 13 NFL Draft Profile: Zion Johnson By Niraj Patel@niraj_patel7