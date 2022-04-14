NFL Draft Profile: Alec Lindstrom

Name

Alec Lindstrom

Dudley, MA

6’3, 298 pounds

Position

Center

Projected Round

Round 4 or 5

Player Analysis

Lindstrom’s true strengths are his football IQ and his competitive motor that never take him out of plays. He’s always been a great leader at the line of scrimmage, identifying the rush and communicating it to his team. And there have been many examples these past 2 seasons as a starting center for the Boston College Eagles when Lindstrom gets beat on a play, but forces his way back into it to help the football team. Those smarts and grit should not be underestimated.

But the reality of his abilities is that he is undersized and underathletic for an NFL center. He just doesn’t have the lateral quickness or huge frame to defend the great defensive linemen at the pro level. And his blocking technique, while sufficient enough to earn him a spot on a couple of all-ACC teams, is at a lower grade than his peers in the draft. This is what makes him a project. Maybe his physical attributes can catch up with a year or two of NFL training and conditioning, because he certainly has the IQ and mental toughness to be a starting center in the NFL.

Key Takeaway

He has plenty of experience at the line communicating protections and a strong competitive motor that never gives up on plays. But his lack of quickness and strength makes him a work-in-progress that may not see starting snaps for a few years.

Ideal Fits

Lindstrom is a developmental center, so teams with an immediate need at the position will probably be looking elsewhere. Instead, I would look at teams with aging centers who may be looking to develop a new starter for a couple years down the line. I’m thinking teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, or the New England Patriots. Or maybe he’ll get to play with his brother, Chris Lindstrom, on the Atlanta Falcons!