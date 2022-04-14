Boston College Men’s Hockey Head Coach Prospects: Greg Brown

As Boston College and Pat Kraft look to replace Jerry York behind the bench for the BC men’s hockey team, many of the big names being thrown around are going to be former Eagles. First up, we’re taking a look at former BC player and assistant coach Greg Brown, who has long been considered a potential frontrunner for when York retired.

Brown played defense at Boston College for 3 seasons, from 1986-1990, before going onto a professional career where he played in the AHL, NHL, and in Europe. He retired in 2003, and joined the Boston College coaching staff in 2004. Brown was on the bench for BC’s best years, including 2008-2012 when the Eagles won 3 NCAA Championships. In 2018, Brown joined former BU head coach David Quinn on the New York Rangers bench, and he was an assistant coach for the Rangers for 3 seasons.

In 2021, Brown took his first head coaching job with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL. The Fighting Saints are currently 37-16 this season after going 24-23 last year. They sit in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. So while this is Brown’s first head coaching gig, he has seemingly taken to it well.

It seems likely that BC will pick a former Eagle for this head coaching gig, and Brown is a strong option. He’s worked with Jerry York and will have the former coach’s seal of approval, he was a major coaching factor during the Eagles’ best years of hockey, and while he is inexperienced as a head coach, he’s looking good so far. His NHL playing and coaching experience is also a valuable asset when considering his ability to sit down across from recruits and pitch BC as a top destination for those with dreams of playing pro hockey.

Brown is 54 years old, a native of Hartford, and part of a big BC family. His nephews Pat Brown and Christopher Brown were both part of the BC hockey program during Greg’s time behind the Eagles bench.

There is no doubt that Brown will be heavily linked to the job in the weeks to come, and few would be disappointed if he got the chance to follow in the footsteps of his longtime mentor.