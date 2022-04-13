Jerry York’s trophy cabinet at BC: unparalleled, and likely never to be matched

Over the years, you start to take for granted the numbers Jerry York put up both at BC and across the entirety of his 50-year coaching career. But on the occasion of his retirement, it’s a good opportunity to stop and reflect on just how unparalleled his BC trophy case is - and how unlikely it is that any program will ever see anything like it ever again.

*Four national championships (2001, 2008, 2010, 2012)

Given that Acacia Walker-Weinstein is the only other coach in BC’s history to win an officially recognized NCAA title, it’s fair to say there’s nobody close to Jerry York’s record of bringing the top prize back to the Heights. Best of luck to those chasing this record down.

*12 Frozen Four appearances (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016)

Jerry York’s 12 Frozen Four appearances account for nearly half of the program’s mark all time (25), good for 2nd of all teams in history behind Michigan’s 26. York’s run boosted BC from the top third in this category firmly in to the top 2. 12 of BC’s 28 seasons with Jerry York at the helm ended at the Frozen Four, including an insane run of 12 out of 19 years.

*18 NCAA Tournament appearances (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2021)

(And it would have been 19 if the 2020 tournament happened). The level of consistency BC attained from 1998-2016 - not only qualifying every year but one, but also making to the Frozen Four most years - is unlikely to be matched in college hockey any time soon.

*9 Hockey East Tournament titles (1998, 1999, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012)

Again, this is highlighted by a run of success nobody has achieved - a mark of 6 in 8 years from 2005-2012. BU had two great runs - 5-in-6 from 1972-1977, and 4-in-7 from 1991-1997. Nobody else in Hockey East comes close.

*12 Hockey East regular season titles; yes, we’re counting HEPI (2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021)

Even in some of BC’s down seasons they were able to perform consistently, week-in and week-out in Hockey East.

*9 Beanpot titles (2001, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016)

The Beanpot was the exclusive domain of Jack Parker and BU when Jerry York took the helm at BC, and BU retained their lockdown control of that crown even as York’s program was ascendant in the late 90s. It took time for BC to break through, but once they did, they owned that tournament throughout the early 2010s, including a run of 5 straight.

-

As cliche as it is to say, I do hope you took time during this run of success to sink it all in if you were fortunate enough to be a student or an alum, especially during the peak of the run from 2008-2012. It’s a level of excellence few teams ever achieve.

To have those records be posted by a BC alum and someone so beloved in the community as Jerry York makes it even more special. Thanks for the memories, Coach York.