Boston College hockey players, alumni & rivals react to Jerry York’s retirement

The tributes and thank yous have been pouring in since Jerry York announced his retirement this afternoon - most notably from the current players and alumni York impacted during his legendary career on the Heights.

A reactions roundup:

Marshall Warren, rising senior and potential member of next year’s team’s leadership group:

Truly an honor to play for Coach York. One of the best people I’ve ever met. Congrats on an unbelievable career https://t.co/6QKppJEYXt — Marshall Warren (@MWarren1077) April 13, 2022

This past year’s captain & current Boston Bruin Marc McLaughlin:

Could not have asked for a better coach and role model over the past 4 years. Honored to have played for Coach York!! Congrats on a legendary career!! https://t.co/95R3MdLqES — Marc Mclaughlin (@mmclaughlin_26) April 13, 2022

The Mattila twins shared their memory of arriving at BC from Finland:

My First visit to BC w dad and @JesperMattila , guess who picked us up from the airport? Start of college, Coach drove us to pick up sheets from the mailroom. He made us part of @BC_MHockey since day 1. Was an honor to play for him. Great Coach but even better person. #legend https://t.co/4viaxtJLlU — Julius mattila (@26mattila) April 13, 2022

Another leader of this past year’s team, Patrick Giles:

Hall of Fame coach, Hall of Fame person. Congratulations on a legendary career! https://t.co/w3W5lkxM4W — Patrick Giles (@pegiles19) April 13, 2022

Brandon Kruse, who transferred from Bowling Green to play his fifth year this year:

Being a former Falcon and Eagle, it was a true honor to play for Coach York. The Greatest Of All Time! @BGFalconHockey @BC_MHockey https://t.co/cBQAcfDxVM — Brandon Kruse (@bkruser_18) April 13, 2022

& his fellow transfer this year Justin Wells:

Was truly an honor to play for Coach York for a year! His passion for hockey and coaching was amazing to see everyday! Greatest of all time congrats Coach! https://t.co/LyxHphyBh6 — Justin Wells (@Wellsy9198) April 13, 2022

Mike Hardman, from the 2019-21 teams:

Honored to have played for Coach York. Thanks for making my experience so enjoyable https://t.co/7VJVIyJL1Q — Mike Hardman (@MikeHardman19) April 13, 2022

Accolades also came in from BC’s rivals on social media, most notably of course BU.

Congratulations to Coach York on a truly incredible career. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our sport and we wish you all the best in your retirement. https://t.co/WIgTFi0Xfq — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) April 13, 2022

I like to joke about BC on here, but Jerry York is the best. Incredible coach and always awesome to deal with. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) April 13, 2022

Congrats to Coach York on an incredible career. He made all of us in college hockey better. Enjoy retirement @GoNUmhockey @BC_MHockey @hockey_east — Jerry Keefe (@Coach_JKeefe) April 13, 2022

Jerry York’s BC had a 5-year stretch in which they both lost and won a national championship game against Wisconsin:

Congrats to @BC_MHockey head coach Jerry York on a long and legendary career



We had a few big-time battles with him and his teams over the years pic.twitter.com/yn3FQdBGlc — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) April 13, 2022

We’ll keep this updated as additional comments come in from Jerry’s players and others in the college hockey community.