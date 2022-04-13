BREAKING: Legendary Boston College Men’s Hockey Coach Jerry York Announces Retirement

It is the end of an era at Boston College, as Jerry York, the winningest coach in college hockey, is retiring from his head coaching duties. Coach York has 1123 career wins between Clarkson (1972-79), Bowling Green (1979-1994) and Boston College (1994-2022). He won 656 games at Boston College. He is retiring after 50 years as a college hockey head coach. Prior to his coaching career, York also played hockey at BC.

York coached his teams to 5 total NCAA Championships, winning at Bowling Green in 1984 and at BC in 2001, 2008, 2010, and 2012. He also coached the Eagles to 11 Hockey East Regular Season titles, 9 Hockey East Tournament wins, and 9 Beanpots.

During his coaching career, York was the Spencer Penrose Division I Coach of the Year in 1977, the CCHA Coach of the Year in 1982, and the Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2004, 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2021. He won the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2010 and was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

York has coached numerous future professional hockey stars, including the likes of Chris Kreider, Johnny Gaudreau, and Thatcher Demko, all of whom are currently big names in the NHL.

Above all else, Coach York has always been known as one of the kindest guys in the college hockey world, and Boston College has been lucky to have him.