Marnelle Garraud to Transfer to Vanderbilt

One of the many Boston College women’s basketball players that has entered the transfer portal this off-season has found a new school. Marnelle Garraud announced this evening that she has committed to transfer to Vanderbilt.

In 4 seasons at Boston College, Garraud scored 944 points, made 373 assists, and grabbed 343 boards. She had a career high 123 assists as a senior, while also scoring 251 points. She was third on the team in 3-pointers with 51 this past season and fourth on the team with 100 rebounds. She led the Eagles with 52 steals as a senior and leaves BC with 202 career steals.

This season, Vanderbilt went 16-19 overall and 4-12 in conference play. Like BC, the Commodores’ season ended with a third round WNIT loss.

Garraud is a strong two-way player who should be able to make a quick impact for Vanderbilt: she’s strong on defense, knows how to set up smart plays, and can be counted on to score when her team needs it.