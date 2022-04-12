Men’s Basketball: Cincinnati’s Mason Madsen Transfers to Boston College

Cincinnati guard Mason Madsen announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that he would be transferring to Boston College for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

Madsen is entering his junior season and is coming off a year in Cincinnati where he was beginning to see his playing time reduced. He played almost 20 minutes per game as a freshman, but that number fell down to 11.6 minutes per game in his sophomore season, so Madsen is likely to see that playing time creep back up as a Boston College Eagle.

In those two years as a Bearcat, Madsen posted a respectable stat line of 4.8/0.8/1.9 for the playing time that he did receive. His three-point percentage climbed up to a solid .363 this past season, and that’s primarily what he brings to the table offensively. He takes over twice as many 3s per game (3.1) as he does 2-pointers (1.2), so I imagine Coach Earl Grant is bringing him in as a solid shooter off the bench who also can bring some help on defense with his sturdy 6’4” frame as a guard. That kind of player is what we call “3&D” in the biz.

Welcome to the Heights, Mason!