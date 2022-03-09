HALFTIME: Boston College 30, Wake Forest 29

It’s halftime at the Barclays Center in round 2 of the ACC men’s basketball tournament, and the Boston College Eagles are right in the fight with #5-seed Wake Forest. At the half, the Eagles lead the Demon Deacons 30-29.

The Eagles had a pair of strong runs where they built a bit of a lead - starting the game on a 10-2 run, going 5-for-5 shooting in their first five trips down the court.

They also recovered from a Wake response to go on a 12-2 run to build a 22-13 lead going in to the under-8 minute media timeout.

Wake controlled play for the most part in the final minutes of the half, but the Eagles hit enough shots to carry a lead in to the half.

BC and Wake have both made a conscious effort to get in to the low post, with both teams scoring 16 points in the paint. Quinten Post has 8 points to lead that effort for BC, also leading the team with 8 field goal attempts (4-for-8).

BC is shooting 52% so far, including 2-for-7 from behind the arc.

Wake is shooting 40.7%. Their efforts in the first half were led by Jake LaRavia, who went 5-for-6 with a pair of threes to end the half with 13 points.