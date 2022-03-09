Boston College Lifts Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Athletic Events

On Wednesday morning, Boston College Athletics announced that it would be lifting its requirements for masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination at Conte Forum. This decision takes effect immediately and will be applicable to tonight’s men’s hockey playoff game against UNH.

This comes as COVID cases around the country are coming down and governmental bodies, such as the City of Boston, are lifting their own vaccine and mask mandates. Boston College had implemented these requirements at the beginning of the academic year as they once again began allowing fans into Alumni Stadium, Conte Forum, and other athletic venues across campus.

It would not necessarily be surprising to see these restrictions implemented once again in the next academic year as the potential for new surges and variants always remains a risk, but it is likely that these restrictions will not make their return for the rest of the school year. For hockey and basketball fans, this comes a bit too late for any real impact as the seasons for these teams are at their end (or have ended already).

It is still of course required for Boston College students and faculty to be fully-vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.