Future Eagle Taina Mair Named 2021-22 Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Basketball Player of the Year

This morning, Boston College women’s basketball recruit Taina Mair was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Muir, who attends Brooks School, is a member of Coach Bernabei-McNamee’s 2022 recruiting class alongside Ally Carman, Ava McGee, and fellow Boston native Kayla Lezama.

Mair has been considered a favorite for this honor by many throughout the season. She averaged 24.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists per game this season, and helped lead Brooks to an undefeated season and NEPSAC Class B Championship. In the championship game, Mair scored 37 points, grabbed 12 boards, and made 10 assists.

The 5’9 guard also averaged 18+ points per game during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, averaging 19 points per game as freshman and 18 points per game as a sophomore. She almost tripled her average assists between 2019-20 and this season as well.

When BC announced the 2022 recruiting class, Coach had this to say about Mair: “Taina is a true scoring point guard that loves to push the tempo. She plays with a flare and moxie that exudes confidence. Her outstanding court vision is complemented by her crafty quickness and smooth shot. Her unselfish demeanor and skill set allow her to create for herself and her teammates. As a local player for the highly competitive Brooks School and AAU Mass Rivals, she has had the opportunity to compete and excel at a high level. She takes pride in representing her home in Boston and taking BC to new heights. I am eager to watch her grow into our floor general. “