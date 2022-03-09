Game Thread: Boston College MBB vs. Wake Forest, ACC Tournament (2:30 PM, ESPN)

After picking up their first ACC tournament win in four years yesterday afternoon against Pitt, the Boston College men’s basketball team gets another chance to try to extend their season by a day today when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the octofinal round of the conference tournament in Brooklyn, NY.

The #5-seed Deacons defeated BC 87-57 back on January 24 and come in as a pretty significant favorite, favored by 9-10 points according to the various Vegas lines.

You can watch today’s game on ESPN, where it is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 PM - though this is subject to change depending on if the 12 PM game between Syracuse & Florida State runs late - always a hazard at this time of year.

Join us as we find out whether BC will be able to extend their season in to day 3 of the ACC tournament and score a bit of an upset here.

Go Eagles!