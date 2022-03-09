Boston College vs. Wake Forest, ACC basketball tournament: Game time, how to watch, details

After yesterday’s win over Pittsburgh, the #13-seed Boston College men’s basketball team has advanced to the second round of the ACC basketball tournament, where they are lined up to face #5 Wake Forest. Here are your details:

Boston College (12-19, 6-14 ACC)

Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7 ACC)

Wednesday, March 9

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY

Tip off time: Tip off is scheduled 2:30 PM ET. It’s the second game of the day on the court, though, so beware of the 12 pm game between #9 Syracuse and #8 Florida State. Should that run long, it’ll push back the start of the BC game.

TV info: The game will be televised on ESPN.

Streaming info: ESPN subscribers can stream the game on WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Radio: You can listen to the broadcast on WEEI 850 AM, or online at BCEagles.com

Last matchup: Wake Forest defeated BC 87-57 back on January 24.

Trends: The Eagles lost three in a row to end the regular season, but broke their losing streak with yesterday’s win over Pitt. Wake won 3 of 4 to end the regular season, including a 101-76 win over NC State to wrap it up.