Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs UNH, Hockey East Tournament Round One

Who: Boston College Eagles vs. University of New Hampshire Wildcats

What: The 8 seed Eagles and 9 seed Wildcats will face each other tonight in the first round of the Hockey East Tournament.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: Attendees must show proof of vaccination prior to entering the rink. Boston College also still requires masks be worn at athletic events.

Puck Drop Time: Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN. You can watch online in New England here, and outside of New England here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Tickets: Tickets for this game are not included in the season ticket package. Students can enter for free with their BC ID, while other fans can buy tickets online or in person. The game will be general admission.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.