Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UNH: Preview & Predictions

Well well well!!! The Eagles are riding on a high entering the Hockey East tournament, coming off a sweep (!!!) of the #9 UMass Minutemen. They’ll take on the ninth seeded UNH Wildcats this week in the octofinals.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (14-17-5) vs. UNH Wildcats (14-18-1)

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 9 at 7PM.

WHERE:

Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH UNH:

The Wildcats only have three wins since the last time BC played them back in January, coming against UConn, UMass-Lowell, and Maine. Their leading scorer is senior Tyler Ward, who has 24 points in 33 games, followed closely by senior Jackson Pierson who has 23 points in the same number of games. Mike Robinson has continued to start most of UNH’s games, with a .909 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA.

LAST TIME OUT:

I think a lot of people were surprised to see the Eagles sweep UMass, to say the least. But they did, winning 2-1 on Friday night at Conte for senior night followed by a 4-3 win on Saturday night in Amherst. By sweeping, they played spoiler to the Minutemen, who only needed one point on the weekend to clinch the Hockey East regular season title. Instead, the Eagles took all six points from UMass.

Something of note: on Saturday in Amherst, the Eagles blew a multi-goal lead, something that we’ve seen happen multiple times this year — however, they were able to keep pressing and eventually scored the go ahead goal in regulation, not settling for a tie like we’ve seen in the past.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

Eric Dop has been on fire the past three games. Patrick Giles had a pretty good weekend against UMass as well!

PREDICTIONS:

I’ve heard the saying that hope breeds eternal misery. Bring on the misery, because I am FULL of hope. Give me an Eagles win, 3-1.