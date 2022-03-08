HALFTIME: Boston College 33, Pitt 22

Boston College rode a huge 12-0 run to end the first half, to carry a 33-22 lead over Pitt in to halftime in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, NY.

The turning point of the first half came when Pitt’s big man John Hugley - who had 8 points in the first half - had to check out of the game with three fouls. After he came out, BC dominated the final minutes of the half and turned a 22-21 deficit into a 33-22 lead.

James Karnik led the way for BC in the first half, going 5-for-6 from the floor with 11 points.

The Langfords also had strong starts to the game, with Makai scoring 8 and DeMarr adding 6.

BC is currently shooting 54.2% to Pitt’s 34.6%. Rebounds and fouls are about even overall, but Pitt’s big man being in foul trouble is a big factor in the Eagles’ favor.

If BC can hold on to this lead, it’ll be their first win in the ACC tournament since 2018. The game is being televised live on ACC Network.