Game Thread: Boston College MBB vs. Pitt, ACC Tournament (2 PM, ACC Network)

The Boston College men’s basketball team seeks to earn their first ACC tournament victory in four years and extend their season this afternoon when they tip off against Pitt in the opening round of this year’s tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

BC and Pitt both finished 6-14 in conference play this year, with the two teams splitting a pair of regular season matchups. Most recently, the Eagles topped the Panthers 69-56 at Conte Forum on January 30.

Both teams come in struggling a bit down the stretch, with BC carrying a three-game losing streak and Pitt having lost four in a row heading in to this one.

Today’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, and on the radio on WEEI 850 AM.

It’s been a year of baby steps for Grant and the program in his first year at the helm, and getting past Tuesday at the ACC tournament would be another minor step in the right direction.

Discuss the game here as Earl Grant and the Eagles fight to play on another day.

Go Eagles!