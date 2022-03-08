How to Watch Men’s Basketball: ACC Tournament, Round 1: BC vs Pitt

The Boston College men’s basketball team kicks off the ACC tournament with a matchup against the Pitt Panthers:

Boston College (11-19, 6-14 ACC)

vs Pittsburgh (11-20, 6-14 ACC)

Tuesday, March 8th, 2022

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY

Tip off time: 2 PM ET

TV info: The game will be televised on the ACC Network. For a detailed channel breakdown click here.

Streaming info: You can stream the ACC Network on the FuboTV app, AT&T, Hulu Plus Live TV, the YouTube TV app, and the WatchESPN.

Radio: You can listen to the broadcast on WEEI 850 AM, or streaming online here.

Last matchup: BC defeated Pitt 69 to 56 at Conte Forum back on January 12.

Trends: The Eagles come in on a three-game losing streak. Pitt has lost four in a row.

The stakes: Simple. BC wins, they advance. They lose, season is over.