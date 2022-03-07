NFL Combine Recap ft. Boston College

The NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up this weekend in Indy, with three Eagles putting on excellent performances, particularly one Zion Johnson.

Here are their results:

Zion Johnson, G

40 Yards Dash: 5.18

Bench: 32 reps*

Vertical Jump: 32.00”

Broad Jump: 9’4”

3 Cone: 7.38

20 Yards Shuttle: 4.46

Alec Lindstrom, C

40 Yards Dash: 5.18﻿

Bench: 25 reps

Vertical Jump: 29.00”

Broad Jump: 9’3”

3 Cone: 7.50

20 Yards Shuttle: 4.66

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB

40 Yards Dash: 4.63﻿

Bench: DNP

Vertical Jump: 34.50”

Broad Jump: 10’4”

3 Cone: DNP

20 Yards Shuttle: DNP

All three guys ran about average for their respective positions in regards to the 40. Zion Johnson was the leader of the pack bench presses among all participants, and Johnson tied his big brother. Johnson and Lindstrom were in the upper crust positionally on both the vertical and broad jumps. Johnson was second among guards for both jumps and fourth and seventh for all lineman, respectively. Lindstrom was fourth on the broad and fifth on the vertical among the centers. IGM was on the average for the broad jump, but slightly below on the vertical.

Along with top-tier strength, Johnson displayed some good quickness, running best among guards and fourth overall among all lineman in the three-cone and similarly for the 20 yard shuttle. Lindstrom also put on a top-10 big guys and third best for a center.

In summary, these Eagles did what they needed to do here. Only the poor performances from higher rated players and the freak athletic displays really raise eyebrows, with many coaching staffs forgoing the event. They also seemed to do well in interviews and with the media in general. Johnson, of course, again doubled down on his rise. From NextGenStats, he led the interior offensive line in their athleticism metric.

We, and more importantly the NFL community, will gather again to see these guys [and more] during Boston College’s Pro Day on March 25th beginning at 11AM.